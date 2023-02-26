scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

‘You could say you were unlucky all your life’: Alyssa Healy slams Harmanpreet Kaur’s running between the wickets

It’s generally about effort at that moment in time, says Healy on Harmanpreet's run out.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets run out by Alyssa Healy in the T20 World Cup semifinal. (T20 WC/Twitter)
Listen to this article
‘You could say you were unlucky all your life’: Alyssa Healy slams Harmanpreet Kaur’s running between the wickets
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy took a sly dig on Harmanpreet Kaur’s running between the wickets and said there was nothing “unlucky” about her dismissal.

In an interview with ABC Sport, Alyssa Healy said: “Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have past the crease – you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort.”

“You could say you were unlucky all your life, but it’s generally about effort at that moment in time, and that’s something we speak about in the field in particular, in putting in that effort and putting in that energy – and I think that comes back to running between wickets as well.”

Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a brilliant 34-ball 52, was run out after getting her bat stuck in the ground as she tried to slide it into the crease. “Can’t be unluckier than that,” Kaur had said of her run out.

Healy also said that Belinda Clark complimented Healy with a text message: “Well done for taking the bails.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Healy admitted that when it comes to taking the bails when the batter is likely to make it comfortably, she generally doesn’t take the bails off but she made an exception this time.

She said: “I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on, for some reason I felt the need.”

Also Read
Harbhajan Singh, bhajji, Harbhajan Singh retirement, Harbhajan Singh india, india Harbhajan Singh sports news, indian express
Team India can have two coaches... bring in someone who understands the d...
'Main coach thodi hu': Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press ...
Azam Kham, Moin Khan, PSL
PSL: Azam Khan tonks 42-ball 97 to leave father Moin Khan and his team Qu...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...

Australia will take on hosts South Africa in the final.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 11:46 IST
Next Story

Salman Khan shows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to family, friends for feedback: ‘He did the first round of editing at breakneck speed…’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close