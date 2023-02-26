‘You could say you were unlucky all your life’: Alyssa Healy slams Harmanpreet Kaur’s running between the wickets

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy took a sly dig on Harmanpreet Kaur’s running between the wickets and said there was nothing “unlucky” about her dismissal.

In an interview with ABC Sport, Alyssa Healy said: “Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have past the crease – you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort.”

"Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky." 👀 For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy. 100% correct.👍 pic.twitter.com/Uu46ggwiQ6 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) February 26, 2023

“You could say you were unlucky all your life, but it’s generally about effort at that moment in time, and that’s something we speak about in the field in particular, in putting in that effort and putting in that energy – and I think that comes back to running between wickets as well.”

Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a brilliant 34-ball 52, was run out after getting her bat stuck in the ground as she tried to slide it into the crease. “Can’t be unluckier than that,” Kaur had said of her run out.

Healy also said that Belinda Clark complimented Healy with a text message: “Well done for taking the bails.”

Healy admitted that when it comes to taking the bails when the batter is likely to make it comfortably, she generally doesn’t take the bails off but she made an exception this time.

She said: “I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on, for some reason I felt the need.”

Australia will take on hosts South Africa in the final.