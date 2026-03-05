Alyssa Healy explains why she got ‘little emotional’ writing Lucy Hamilton’s cap presentation speech

Australian captain Alyssa Healy has revealed that she got a little emotional while writing the presentation speech for debutant Lucy Hamilton, saying that it reminded her of how meaningful it is to represent Australia. Speaking to reporters at the WACA ground, ahead of what is set to be her final match for the Australian national team, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter reflected on the significance of earning an international cap and the journey she has experienced over the last 16 years. “I got a little emotional writing Lucy Hamilton’s cap presentation (speech). That kind of reaffirmed to me that it’s hard work getting your cap and debuting for Australia,” Healy said.

The 35-year-old said that writing the speech for a debutant made her take a pause and look back with appreciation at her own time in international cricket. “How lucky I’ve been for 16 years to have done that. Probably taken it for granted at times, so writing somebody else’s speech was a nice little moment to check in with myself and go ‘this is really special,'” she said.

Healy had confirmed before the tour began that she would retire from international cricket once this series ends. She made it clear that she is nearing the end of her international career with excitement rather than sadness. “I genuinely don’t think there’ll be any sadness. I’m just really excited for life after cricket, and I’m really grateful for the experience that I’ve had so far. We’ll wait and see what unfolds next, which is more exciting than anything else,” she said.

Australia will take on the Indian women’s team in a one-off Test in the final leg of India’s tour Down Under, which has already produced mixed results across formats. The Indian team claimed the T20I series 2-1, while the Australian team bounced back strongly to sweep the ODI series with 3-0.