‘Not that easy is it’: Mitchell Starc’s hilarious reaction as Alyssa Healy makes her bowling debut in her last ODI

Healy bowled two overs and conceded 12 runs off it. Earlier, she played a magnificent knock of 158 runs off 98 balls laced with 27 fours and two sixes.

Alyssa Healy ended her ODI career on a high scoring 158 runs against India in the third ODI and signing off with the Player of the match title on Sunday as Australia wrapped up the ODI series 3-0.

However, in her farewell match, she did something which was never done before. A wicket-keeper batter by trade, Healy had never bowled in her ODI career before.

On Sunday, she decided to have a go and came on for bowling in the 32nd over with India at 164/7. As she came on to bowl, her husband and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was doing commentary for Channel 7 at that moment.