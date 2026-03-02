‘Not that easy is it’: Mitchell Starc’s hilarious reaction as Alyssa Healy makes her bowling debut in her last ODI

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Alyssa Healy ended her ODI career on a high scoring 158 runs against India in the third ODI and signing off with the Player of the match title on Sunday as Australia wrapped up the ODI series 3-0.
However, in her farewell match, she did something which was never done before. A wicket-keeper batter by trade, Healy had never bowled in her ODI career before.
On Sunday, she decided to have a go and came on for bowling in the 32nd over with India at 164/7. As she came on to bowl, her husband and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was doing commentary for Channel 7 at that moment.
Alyssa Healy bowled in an ODI for the first time ever!
Mitch Starc had some thoughts in the commentary box 😂 pic.twitter.com/xnY5RBdFiJ
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 2, 2026
As Healy was getting ready to bowl her first ball, the comm box started to tease Starc with banter. One of the commentators said,”Husband wife combination with more than 700 wickets. 759 to be precise.”
Adding on to it, former Australian cricketer Elyse Villani said,” I’ll tell you what. If she gets a wicket here, she is going to go about it long time.”
Starc, on the other hand, maintained a funny reaction throughout the conversation. When Healy bowled the first ball, it was a drag down outside leg which was helped to the boundary by Indian batter Sneh Rana.
As the ball reached the boundary, Starc quipped,”Not that easy, is it?” leaving the other commentators in split.
Healy bowled two overs and conceded 12 runs off it. Earlier, she played a magnificent knock of 158 runs off 98 balls laced with 27 fours and two sixes. Her mammoth innings powered Australia to a big total of 409/7 and India could manage only 224 before getting bundled out in the 46th over.
With this match, Healy ended a decorated ODI career with 3777 runs from 162 matches with an average of 37.03, 19 fifties and eight hundreds. She also won two ODI Cricket World cups with Australia in 2013 and 2022.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.