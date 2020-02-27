Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney lead Australia to crushing win over Bangladesh

Alyssa Healy began with bristling intent, peeling three boundaries from Jahanara Alam’s opening over. (Source: T20 World Cup) Alyssa Healy began with bristling intent, peeling three boundaries from Jahanara Alam’s opening over. (Source: T20 World Cup)

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hit attacking half-centuries in a dominating 151-run opening stand as Australia hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match, here on Thursday.

The partnership between Healy (83) and Mooney (81 not out) is Australia’s highest for any wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Australia’s 189 for one, the highest total of the tournament, proved too much for Bangladesh who could manage only 103 for nine.

Healy began with bristling intent, peeling three boundaries from Jahanara Alam’s opening over.

Salma Khatun opted to take pace off the ball with five overs of spin in the powerplay but Healy rocked back and cleared long-on to take the score to 53 without loss from the first six overs.

The keeper-batter made it look easy as she struck sixes over long-off and then mid-wicket from Khadiza Tul Kubra, bringing up a brutal 26-ball fifty.

Mooney turned over the strike before showing her own strength down the ground with three boundaries in as many overs to bring up the first T20I century partnership for the openers.

Their first reprieve came when Rumana Ahmed beat Mooney’s bat but Nigar Sultana Joty was ponderous in whipping off the bails.

The breakthrough finally came when Healy sliced to point off Salma, departing for 83 from 53 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner had licence to swing and did just that in the penultimate over, carting Salma for three boundaries in her 22 from nine balls.

Bangladesh’s reply began with Murshida Khatun (8) lofting Megan Schutt down the ground at the start of the fourth over but departed two balls later as Jess Jonassen took a fine catch pedalling back at mid-on.

Sanjida Islam found the third man boundary from her first ball but was comprehensively bowled by Schutt in the next ball as an eventful over ended with the scoreboard reading 23 for two.

