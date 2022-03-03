Almost all tickets, except 200, sold out for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test

Almost all the tickets, except 200 in the South Block, have been sold out as the craze to watch Virat Kohli’s 100th Test reached fever pitch on Thursday.

“Tickets of all the blocks including the chair blocks and VIP stands apart from AC Lounge and Pavillion terraces have been sold out except 200 tickets for South block. We have kept those tickets for students if they want to watch and can buy when the online window opens. We are glad that Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match will see a full stadium at 50 percent capacity and we will follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The Punjab Police has been cooperating with us in ensuring the Covid-19 guidelines and we hope it’s a packed house for the historic Test,” said RP Singla, secretary, PCA.

'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' – @imVkohli on his landmark Test. Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ. Stay tuned! #VK100 pic.twitter.com/SFehIolPwb — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

The Test match will be played at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali from March 4 to March 8 and will see the 27,000 capacity stadium hosting 50 per cent capacity which is 13500. Out of the 13500 tickets made available, as mentioned above, only 200 are left.

While the season tickets for the match has been priced from Rs 300 for the chair blocks and west block, Rs 500 for VIP North chair blocks, Rs 1,000 for VIP South block and North Pavillion and Rs 2,000 for Terrace block, tickets for the VIP North block 1 and 2 and North Pavillion were sold out on the first day of booking.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Gupta, PCA president, informed that PCA will honour Virat Kohli for becoming the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches and will felicitate him with a silver plaque.

“Since the teams are inside the bio-bubble, it will not be possible to physically felicitate him. Hence, we are trying to figure out a way to hand him the token of appreciation. We are coordinating with the concerned authorities and BCCI on the same. We also request the fans to maintain social distancing and the set guidelines,” said Gupta.

On Wednesday, the Mohali administration, including Mohali DC Isha Kalia and police officials, held a meeting with PCA officials for preparations for the match.