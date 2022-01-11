Allrounder Sundar tests positive, Jayant to stay back for ODIs

The Indian spin allrounder Washington Sundar, who is part of India’s ODI team, has tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa. The Indian cricket board has asked the offspinner Jayant Yadav, who is part of the Test squad, to stay back for the three-match ODI series.

Washington had flown to South Africa along with Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzuvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna from Bengaluru a few days back. They had to undergo a three-day quarantine before joining the Indian team after the third Test match.

“Sundar has tested positive and he has been isolated from other players. All other players’ reports came negative. They are undergoing a three-day quarantine period. Once they get three negative reports, these players will go into the Indian team bubble,” a BCCI official said.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sundar last played international cricket in March 2021 and was sidelined due to injury. Washington played for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the selection committee picked him for the South Africa ODI series. The Indian team will play three ODI series starting from January 19.

Sundar had found great support in the former white-ball captain Virat Kohli in the past. Last March, asked if there was a chance for Ashwin to return to white-ball cricket, Kohli had said, “Washington has been doing really well for us, so you can’t have two players of the same discipline playing in one squad,” Kohli had said. “Unless Washi has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him….the question has to be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash and play him in the team when someone like Washington already does that job for the team.”

When Sundar was out due to injury, Ashwin made his return to white-ball fold, notably for the T20 world cup. Then, he was selected for the ODI squad as well.

The Indian ODI team will be led by KL Rahul as the original captain Rohit Sharma is yet to recover from his hamstring injury. The Indian team continued their South Africa tour despite Omicron fear. The series was postponed for a week and as a result the BCCI and Cricket South Africa decided to play the T20I series some other time.