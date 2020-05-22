Boards should stop players going to IPL if T20 World Cup gets postponed, says Allan Border

Allan Border feels IPL should not supersede an ICC world event (Source: Reuters File) Allan Border feels IPL should not supersede an ICC world event (Source: Reuters File)

There have been speculations around the possibility of the IPL taking place if the T20 World Cup gets postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many former cricketers have weighed in on the argument amidst the novel virus which has brought cricket to a standstill in most countries. Former Australian skipper Allan Border has also shared his opinion on the issue. Border believes that a domestic cricket tournament cannot outweigh international cricket.

“[I’m] not happy with that, the world game should take precedence over a local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead,” Border said on ABC’s Grandstand Cafe radio program.

“I would question that decision [to replace it] — it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?

“The World T20 should take precedence, for sure.”

BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world. The 64-year-old believes that if IPL takes place instead of T20 World Cup then it would mean that India is running the game.

“That would be just shut the gate, you know, India running the game.

“They’re pretty close to it now, but I suppose if you’re responsible for 80 percent of global [cricket] income, you’re going to have a fair say in what goes on, I get that,” Border said.

The Sydney-born cricketer also feels that other cricket boards should not send their players to play in IPL if it supersedes the ICC event.

“But I think the world game can’t allow that to happen. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case.

“I don’t think you can have India superseding what the international game has in place. That would be going down the wrong path,” he opined.

