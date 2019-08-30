All you need to know about 90-ninety bash, the newest cricket tournament

After T10 cricket, there’s now another shorter format of cricket. The 90-ninety bash is the newest version of cricket, and the first edition of the 15-overs per side tournament is expected to take place in 2020 in the UAE.

Advertising

“The proposed 90-Ninety format will be shorter than Twenty20, with the aim of making every contest sharp, edgy and action-packed, while retaining the importance of cricket skills at the core of its success,” said a press release from the tournament.

UAE-based Century Events and Sports FZC claimed that the 90-ball format will be played in Sharjah has been approved by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

However, the ECB were quick to respond, saying that the claims were false and they had given no such approval.

Official Statement: It has come to the attention of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) that a new tournament is proposed for play in 2020. ECB confirms they have not sanctioned nor approved any new tournaments for the 2019/2020 season at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hno4LRL4kP — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 29, 2019

The organisers of the new cricket format are Abdul Rahman Bukhatir (chairman of the Bukhatir Group), Salman Iqbal (founder and president of ARY Digital Network and owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings) and Imran Chaudhry (managing director of the Cinergie Group of companies).

The Sharjah-based Bukhatir Group is a conglomerate that says it has investments in information technology, telecommunication, real estate development, construction, manufacturing, engineering services, and retail sectors. The Cinergie Group is a Dubai-based conglomerate.