All the T20 World Cup 2022 squads announced so far

With a month’s time left in the T20 World Cup 2022, half of the 16 teams have announced their squads for the tournament in Australia. The eighth edition of the shortest format World tournament will see eight teams across two groups (Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe) battle it out in the first round for four spots to the Super 12 round that consists of Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa spread across two groups.

Australia, the defending champions and the hosts, were the first to announce their squad, quickly followed by England, who won the competition back in 2010. Here are all the squads for the premier competition that have been announced so far. The winners of the inaugural edition in 2007, India also announced their 15 player squad alongside four reserve players.

First Round-Group A

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

United Arab Emirates: Yet to be announced

First Round-Group B

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced

Super 12-Group A

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Super 12-Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserves: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.