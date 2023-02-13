scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
‘All smiles’: Watch India and Pakistan players interact after the match

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to start their World Cup campaign with a win.

Players of India and Pakistan strike a pose after the match. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Warm hugs, smiles, laughter, giggles, and a group photo as India and Pakistan players interacted with each other after their match at Newlands.

Jemimah Rodrigues led India home at Newlands with 53 not out off 38 balls and drove a four through the covers off the last delivery of the 19th over to go to her half-century and seal the victory. Richa Ghosh helped with 31 not out from 20 balls as India won its opening game.

The video starts with Pakistan’s Ayesha Naseem saying “well done” to India’s wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. Naseem finished with a power-packed 43 not out off just 25 ball, which helped Pakistan to post an imposing total of 149.

Pakistan veteran Nida Dar can bee seen having laughter riot with India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smrit Mandhana, who missed the match due to injury.

Read |Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh late blitz guides India in tricky chase against Pakistan in T20 opener

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nida Dar also posed with a signed jersey of the respective teams.

Thereafter the players gathered for a group photo.

The Indians needed 41 off the last four overs at a required run rate of more than 10 an over and nerves were jangling. In the end, they needed only three of the last four overs to get to 151-3 and overhaul Pakistan’s 149-4.

“Every match is important, no matter the opponent, but obviously Pakistan is a big game,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said after the match.

It gave India a vital winning start at the World Cup, where there is little room for error. The top two teams in each of the two groups go straight through to the semifinals.

India moved second in Group 2 behind England.

India will take on West Indies on February 15, while Pakistan will lock horns with Ireland.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:44 IST
