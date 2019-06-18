All out for 6! Mali record lowest ever total in women’s T20Is

Rwanda bowled out Mali for six runs, the lowest total in a women’s T20 International, in the Kwibuka Women’s tournament in Kigali City on Tuesday.

The Mali innings lasted nine overs, with opener Marima Samake scoring one run. All the other ten players in the Mali side went out for ducks. The five other runs in the Mali total were extras.

Of the eleven Mali players, only one – No. 6 Maimouna Coulibaly – was able to last 12 balls. The next longest stay at the crease was No. 7 Tenin Konate, who lasted seven balls.

Rwanda took just four balls to knock off the target.

Notably, Mali had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mali’s woeful scorecard:

The previous lowest total in a women’s T20I was 14, posted by China against UAE during the Women’s T20 smash in Bangkok earlier this year.