‘One bad tour and people coming for the great man’: Ex-England cricketer defends Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 21 runs in two innings in Wellington Test (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored 21 runs in two innings in Wellington Test (Source: Reuters)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has struggled to score in the ongoing tour of New Zealand and has managed to score 201 runs in nine international appearances. Kohli posted scores of 2 and 19 in the two innings of the Wellington Test as the Indian batting lineup collapsed. But a former England cricketer defended Kohli on social media saying one bad tour meant little.

It started when a Twitter user from Sri Lanka highlighted Kohli’s scores on the tour and called him overrated in comparison to to Steve Smith, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson.

19, 2, 9, 15, 51, 11, 38, 11, 45 – Virat Kohli’s scores in New Zealand series 2020 (all 3 formats). #Cricket Inns – 9

Runs – 201

Ave – 22.33

50 – 1 *Steve Smith, Babar Azam & Kane Williamson top three all format batsmen and score in all conditions. Kohli over-rated. — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 23, 2020

Former England fast bowler Alex Tudor responded that one bad tour does not mean the current No.1 ICC Test batsman is overrated.

Overrated 😏 are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline 🤷🏾‍♂️ one bad tour & people coming for the great man 👎🏿 https://t.co/xbUdXejnV1 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 23, 2020

Tudor made his international debut for England in 1198. The London-born cricketer played 10 Tests and three ODIs taking 28 and four wickets respectively.

Kohli has already said that he isn’t worried about his form and is backing himself to perform in the last game of the tour.

“I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting and that’s what can happen when you don’t execute what you want to well,” he said after the 10-wicket loss in the first Test.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli tries to increase his intensity by employing siege mentality

This was India’s first loss since the World Test Championship kicked off last year. India are still at the top of the table with 360 points from seven games.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd