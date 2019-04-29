ICC World Cup 2019: England withdraw Alex Hales from all international squads

Alex Hales has been dropped from all international squads by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following his abuse of the recreational drug use aspect of the contract. The decision has been taken by Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket and the England National Cricket Selectors, after taking into consideration the best interest of the national side.

Advertising

Last week he was suspended by the board following an “off field incident,” his spokesman had said. “While the issue is not cricket related, he accepted it was right he was suspended,” he told the BBC.

This is the second time Hales had been suspended following his punishment and fine for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017. He did not face any criminal charges while teammate Ben Stokes was cleared of affray during the trial.

The batsman will not travel to Ireland for a one-off ODI on Friday in Malahide, will not be part of the squad of the series against Pakistan and then the biggie in the Cricket World Cup that gets underway on May 30.

Advertising

“We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch,” said Ashley Giles, ECB Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket.

“I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex’s career as an England player. The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer.”

Due consideration was given to ensuring the right environment at this crucial juncture in cricket calendar and avoiding any unnecessary distractions.

Hales missed Nottinghamshire’s One-Day Cup games last week for what the county described as “personal reasons”.