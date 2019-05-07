Alex Hales still has England future despite World Cup axe: Trevor Bayliss

Alex Hales maybe out of England’s World Cup 2019 squad but there is a glimmer of hope that he will still play international cricket again. England national team coach Trevor Bayliss in an interview with Sky Sports said that Hales can come back “stronger and better than ever” despite his removal from England’s World Cup squad,

Advertising

“Alex still has an international future. I have spoken to him and given him that message,” Bayliss said.

“It’s certainly not the end of him. He’s a very important player and there is no reason why he can’t come back. I think we’ve come to the right decision. Being respected off the field as well as on it is very important.” he added.

Bayliss’s statement comes after skipper Eoin Morgan had categorically stated that Hales cannot be trusted. It was not just Morgan’s decision but senior players also agreed with him as Hales’ actions were against the team culture.

Advertising

“Unfortunately, Alex’s actions have shown complete disregard for those (team) values. This has created a lack of trust between Alex and the team,” Morgan had said.

Earlier, the Nottinghamshire batsman was withdrawn from England’s preliminary 15-man World Cup 2019 squad for his abuse of the recreational drug use aspect of his contract with the team.

The 30-year-old has represented England in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20Is. Hales is currently playing for Nottinghamshire where he scored 36 against Northamptonshire on Monday in Royal One-Day Cup match.

England Cricket Board (ECB) have not named his replacement yet. With Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in the squad, the hosts may give Barbados-born player Jofra Archer who has been in red-hot form in Indian Premier League (IPL) and made a promising debut against Ireland.

Archer has impressed Bayliss with his performances. He was all-praises of the Sussex all-rounder. “I thought he bowled some good spells, or one or two spells in Ireland without too much luck and I thought he bowled pretty well in the T20 match a couple of days ago.” he said.

“It’s all looking good. It’s going to be a very difficult decision for the selectors, whichever way we go.” he added.