Toggle Menu
Alex Hales takes indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasonshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/alex-hales-takes-indefinite-break-from-cricket-due-to-personal-reasons-5685610/

Alex Hales takes indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons

"Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action," Nottinghamshire said in a statement on their website.

Alex Hales, Alex Hales news, Alex Hales updates, Alex Hales scores, Alex Hales England, England vs Australia, sports news, cricket, Indian Express
Alex Hales has taken an indefinite break from the game due to personal reasons (Source: Reuters)

England batsman Alex Hales, who was named in their provisional squad for the Cricket World Cup, has taken an indefinite break from the game due to personal reasons, his club Nottinghamshire have said.

“Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action,” Nottinghamshire said in a statement on their website.

Hales missed Nottinghamshire’s 50-over match against Lancashire on Friday.

It is unclear whether the 30-year-old opening batsman, who has played 70 ODIs, will be available for England’s one-dayer against Ireland on May 3 or a five-match ODI series and Twenty20 international against Pakistan.

Those matches will be England’s final internationals before they begin their campaign to win their maiden 50-over World Cup during the May 30-July 14 tournament on home soil.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cameron Bancroft continues his red-hot-form by smashing back-to-back tons
2 Spirit, unity and passion key to Pakistan's success at ICC World Cup 2019: Imran Khan
3 Players' families not allowed to travel with Pakistan team during World Cup