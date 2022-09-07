Alex Hales returns to England side after 3 years, replaces Jonny Bairstow in T20 World Cup squad

England opener Alex Hales has made a comeback to the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old returned to the national side after three-year-long exclusion after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named him in their squad for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Alex Hales has been added as Jonny Bairstow’s replacement.

The wicketkeeper-batter sustained a left ankle injury while playing golf which ruled him out of the gala tournament. Hales, who last represented England in May 2019, will be back to the side under Jos Buttler’s captaincy. He’s likely to partner skipper Buttler at the top of the order.

Alex Hales has also been added to our squads for the #T20WorldCup and IT20 tour of Pakistan 🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2022

Hales has been out of favour since he failed a recreational drugs test in the summer of the 2019 World Cup. Things seem to have changed for Hales after skipper Eoin Morgan’s retirement in April as Morgan had cited a ‘breakdown in trust’ with Hales. Now with Jos Buttler in charge of the team, Jason Roy’s slump of form and the injury to Jonny Bairstow ahead of T20 World Cup, worked in Hales’ favour.

Hales has huge experience on Australian pitches. He has been a mainstay in the Big Bash League in recent years, including being top-scorer in the 2020-21 edition.

Former champions England begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Oct. 22 in Perth.