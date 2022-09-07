scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Alex Hales returns to England side after 3 years, replaces Jonny Bairstow in T20 World Cup squad

Alex Hales has been added to England’s T20 World Cup squad as Jonny Bairstow’s replacement.

Alex HalesIn 60 T20Is so far, he has scored 1644 runs which includes eight half-centuries alongside a ton. (FILE)

England opener Alex Hales has made a comeback to the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old  returned to the national side after three-year-long exclusion after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named him in their squad for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Alex Hales has been added as Jonny Bairstow’s replacement.

The wicketkeeper-batter sustained a left ankle injury while playing golf which ruled him out of the gala tournament. Hales, who last represented England in May 2019, will be back to the side under Jos Buttler’s captaincy. He’s likely to partner skipper Buttler at the top of the order.

Hales has been out of favour since he failed a recreational drugs test in the summer of the 2019 World Cup. Things seem to have changed for Hales after skipper Eoin Morgan’s retirement in April as Morgan had cited a ‘breakdown in trust’ with Hales. Now with Jos Buttler in charge of the team, Jason Roy’s slump of form and the injury to Jonny Bairstow ahead of T20 World Cup, worked in Hales’ favour.

Hales has huge experience on Australian pitches. He has been a mainstay in the Big Bash League in recent years, including being top-scorer in the 2020-21 edition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Former champions England begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Oct. 22 in Perth.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:24:35 pm
Next Story

This festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India: Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, IND vs SL
IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News