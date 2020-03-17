Alex Hales in self isolation, shuts down premature COVID-19 rumours

Alex Hales played for Karachi Kings in PSL. (Source: Twitter) Alex Hales played for Karachi Kings in PSL. (Source: Twitter)

After Pakistan’s former Test captain Ramiz Raja claimed that Alex Hales might have shown symptoms of COVID-19 befoe leaving the now-suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL), the England batsman dispelled the rumours via a tweet on Tuesday.

The word of the 31-year-old showing symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus was spread after Raja made a statement to the media after PSL was postponed on the day of its semifinal matches.

Gulf News picked up the commentator’s quote and ran a story on it, but Hales quickly dismissed the news and indicated that spreading fake information is a “dangerous behaviour”.

Stop spreading fake news, dangerous behaviour — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

Earlier, Hales, who played for Karachi Kings in PSL, left early for home with other English players after the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan. The right-handed opener has reportedly gone into self-isolation after reaching England.

“In the light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation,” Hales said.

“Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home. I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus.”

“However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough,” he added.

“At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today [Tuesday] so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status.”

Latest on Alex Hales is that he has self quarantined himself. No tests. Good news. Here I am though ready for my Corona test. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 17, 2020

During his interaction with the media on Tuesday morning, Raja had said, “What I know is that he [Alex Hales] is yet to have tests but we don’t know whether the symptoms he has is of corona or not.”

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan also said that a foreign player, who participated in the league, is suspected to have coronavirus. He did not reveal the name of the player or if he is currently in Pakistan though.

In the PSL semifinals, Multan Sultans were to take on Peshawar Zalmi at 2 PM at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, followed by a clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the same venue in the evening. The final was supposed to take place on Wednesday.

