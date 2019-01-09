Albie Morkel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African allrounder Albie Morkel on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, putting an end to nearly 20-year of professional cricketing career. Morkel has represented South Africa in 58 ODIs, 50 T20Is and one Test, in which he amassed overall 1,412 runs and picked 77 wickets. Morkel, who was very effective in the shorter format of the game, also lifted the IPL trophy while playing for Chennai Super Kings in 2011. The 37-year-allrounder also led The Titans to a hat-trick of T20 league titles from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Announcing his retirement from the game, Morkel in a press release said: “Time has run out for me on the cricket field, and I would like to announce my retirement from the game.” He further stated, “The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey, with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever.”

Titans’ chief executive officer Dr. Jacques Faul announced that a farewell match will soon be organised for the all-rounder. “He deserves a send-off, and also a chance for the Titans fans to say a fond farewell. It wasn’t just for Titans that he was a massive player because he also served the Proteas with distinction,” he said.

Apart from the South Africa and Titans, Morkel played for eight more teams. The teams include CSK, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiant, Derbyshire, Durham, Somerset, and St Lucia Zouks.

Morkel after announcing his decision also thanked the Titans’ CEO adding that he will forever remain a huge Titans fan. “I would like to thank Jacques Faul and everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream. The squad is in a healthy state and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress that the younger players will make. I will forever be a big Titans fan,” the all-rounder said.

“I want to say a big thanks to Cricket South Africa because it was a huge honour to represent my country. Thank you to my family, friends, supporters and sponsors who were there for me through thick and thin, and most importantly my wife who played an unbelievable supporting role, allowing me to do what I love. Professional sport can be a ruthless space to operate in, and it’s impossible to do it without a solid support system. Thank you so much,” he added.