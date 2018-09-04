The Cookie crumbles

In 160 Tests, Alastrair Cook has scored 12,254 runs at an average of 44.88, including 32 tons. In the ongoing series, however, he has failed to cross 30. (Source: Reuters) In 160 Tests, Alastrair Cook has scored 12,254 runs at an average of 44.88, including 32 tons. In the ongoing series, however, he has failed to cross 30. (Source: Reuters)

One hour after the series was won, 20 minutes after the Indians had left, Alastair Cook stood outside the dressing room door with a beer and a smile. He waved to Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton who were standing down by the boundary, doing a post-game show. Beyond Cook, his team-mates sat with beer in hand, smiles on faces, and heads turned towards a big television. It’s not clear when he made the decision but it’s out now: he will retire after the fifth Test. His third kid is expected to pop out anytime now and back at Edgbaston, after the game, he was walking with his two daughters, one wrapped in his arms, and the other shrinking away from the sprinklers on the ground. It was a cricket ground, but it could have been his farmhouse at Bedfordshire. His wife’s family have been running farms for generations and the life of Cook, who drove off with his wife in a tractor after the wedding at a church, has completely transformed since.

Things seem to have a way of happening in Cook’s life. Often, quite quickly, in a rush even before he expects it. Like his debut against India. He was lying on a beach in Antigua when the A team’s spin coach David Parsons asked him whether he has a deadline to make it to the England team. Stunned by the question, Cook had said then that may be in a few years’ time and that he doesn’t care if he is 23 or 24 but would like to play for England. A week later, he was playing in Nagpur. Before he turned 22, he had seven hundreds. The debut hundred was as surreal as it could get. When he flew to London out of Antigua, he was a possible replacement for Michael Vaughan who had a dodgy knee. At his hotel room in London, he realised he could be doing lot more than just mopping around in the squad as he saw the news that Marcus Trescothick was returning home. Cook flew to Nagpur and found his room was next to the lift, and couldn’t get much sleep that first night. Next morning, he was asked to bat first in the nets and immediately realised he was going to open next day. Back at the hotel, he would play darts with two dart-addicts Andrew Flintoff and Steve Harmison and walk out next morning to score a 60 in the first innings and bat for six hours in the second to bring up his hundred. A cut four of Harbhajan Singh, and he has talked about how he would never ever feel the kind of joy that first hundred fetched him.

He made interesting observations even back then. How the lack of crowds for Tests in India helped him ease in. “Straussy took first ball and played out a maiden, and I thought, ‘This is it, why not just enjoy it?’ Really, I was in a win-win situation. No one expected me to do anything, hardly anyone had even heard of me. And I was lucky because Test match cricket in India is not that well supported, so it was quite quiet, which helped.”

Four years rolled by in his career before he first hit a roadblock. Runs stopped coming and he went back to Graham Gooch to re-work his batting technique. He stripped it completely and returned to the much older technique he used to have. The result was a vital century against Pakistan at The Oval in 2010 and then came the run-flood in The Ashes. Three hundreds and the world at his feet.

In his own self-aware mind, he rarely extended himself. “My batting has never been pretty but it is effective.” He is also aware of the fickleness of the game. When he hit a double hundred last Ashes after a horror run in the first three Tests, he would just say, “Some days you are the pigeon, some days you are like the statue.”

Vaughan once asked him how he manages to shrug off self-doubts over his form and batting and how he clears his minds out in the middle. The reply was revealing. “You never really clear the mind. The self-doubts are always there, it annoys you, you take it with you everywhere, but there is some inner confidence that I have done it before and so I can do it again.”

It’s a trait that has been spotted by his school friends all those years ago. Will Notley, from the same school and who has opened in over 40 club games with Cook, recalls the innate belief. “We had quite a few good cricketers from our school, but no one had his kind of insane focus and temperament. The hundreds kept coming, and honestly, there was never a doubt that he would go on to play for England. He has always had a huge belief in himself. It’s easy to see why: all those hundreds as a tiny kid against bigger older bowlers who would look at his size and keep bouncing at him. No wonder his cuts and pulls got better and better.”

In the last quarter of his career, the press kept going at him. First it was about his batting, and when he replied with runs, they went for his captaincy. It got almost annoying during England’s last tour of India. Every press conference was about when he would quit. Notley talks about how Cook was always a very stubborn and strong-minded man. “Once he decides something, he would rarely change it. Always open for discussions but once he makes up his mind, he would put his head. The press and people will always have a go, and he has done an admirable job. Graceful is the word I would associate with him, and which applies to the way he led England as well. He knew what an honour it was to be the captain and made sure he respected that.” However, even Cook had to buckle to pressure and stepped down for Root at the end of that tour.

He isn’t the sort, his friends say, who mops or whines too much about the fickleness of cricket. “When he isn’t playing cricket, and he doesn’t play too much these days, he jumps in with the lambs and kids at his farm. It’s a lovely life! His family keeps him very centred. As he has said once, ‘sheep don’t talk cricket with you’.”

Sheep certainly played a part in one of his batting marathons. There is a lovely video out there of him at dawn, tugging the sheep and loading them on to the lorry. “I think farming does help my cricket in a way that I’m not lying on a sofa thinking ‘what’s my technique doing here?’ His wife Alice talks about how Cook gets up at 4.30 am to help her and her parents in the farm and how he finds it relaxing and reinvigorating. Now, with a third child coming up, he can plunge himself into family life. But before that, one last contest against India beckons. It hasn’t been a great series for him. He tried making technical adjustments but nothing clicked. The sight of him pushing and poking outside off stump isn’t a memory you want to carry in the head. Perhaps, in his farewell Test, he would unfurl his cuts and pulls and the resolute defence that made him.

It was in India where he registered his greatest captaincy achievement and it was where his captaincy finally got done. It was against India that he hit his debut hundred, and it remains to be seen whether he can pull it off one last time. One for the road, Cookie.

