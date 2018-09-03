Alastair Cook calls time on prolific international career: Stats

England batsman Alastair Cook will retire from international cricket after this week’s Test against India, it was announced on Monday. (Source: AP) England batsman Alastair Cook will retire from international cricket after this week’s Test against India, it was announced on Monday. (Source: AP)

England batsman Alastair Cook has decided to retire from international cricket after the fifth Test against India at The Oval, the 33-year-old announced on Monday. Cook, who will play his 161st Test starting on Friday, retires as the sixth highest scorer in Test cricket. He has had a prolific batting career, making 12,254 runs including 32 centuries.

Cook, who has had an illustrious 12-year career, is England’s record run-scorer to stand down at 33 after 159 Tests in a row and his stats speak for itself.

Cook made his Test debut in Nagpur in March 2006 where he became only the fifth Englishman to score both a ton and half-century. Records have tumbled since his debut Test match as he went on to become England’s all-time leading run scorer by May 2015, surpassing Graham Gooch’s 20-year-old record of 8,900 runs.

He has since added 3000 more runs to his glittering batting career and has overtaken Brian Lara to become the sixth-highest scoring batsman in Test history.

His illustrious Test career includes 32 Test centuries in a total of 160 Tests which are more than any other England player’s and is the 10th-most overall. He has made 56 half-centuries, taken 173 catches and was a part of four Ashes series wins.

Cook, whose final Test will be his 159th in a row, has made:

– Most Tests for England

– Most Test runs for England

– Most Tests as captain for England

– Most Test centuries for England

The left-hander, however, struggled this year, averaging 18.62 in 16 innings, and failing to score a half-century in the ongoing series against India. Cook scored only 109 runs in seven innings across four Test matches. His place in the Test side was under scanner.

