Alastair Cook retires: ‘No player has given more to the England cricket shirt’ Twitterati bid farewell

Former England skipper Alastair Cook on Monday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing Test series against India.”After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India,” Cook said in a statement.

Cook will appear in his 161st, which is his final Test, for England at The Oval, starting from September 7. Cook has scored 12,254 runs which includes 32 centuries.

No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie .. #CookRetires — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 3 September 2018

Congratulations Alastair Cook on a glorious career. You can be very proud of the way you played. Best wishes for the future. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 September 2018

What a brilliant career for Alastair Cook! One of England’s finest. Can retire with great pride at what he has achieved. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 3 September 2018

England’s leading Test run scorer Alastair Cook will retire from intl cricket after India series. What a career he has had. He will get a hugely affectionate farewell at the Oval. — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) 3 September 2018

Right from the time he made his debut against us in Nagpur, knew that he is a very special talent and will have a huge role to play in English Cricket .I wish to congratulate Alastair Cook on a wonderful career for England. #CookRetires — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 3 September 2018

Alastair Cook retires as the sixth highest scorer in Test cricket.

