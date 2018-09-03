Follow Us:
Alastair Cook retires: ‘No player has given more to the England cricket shirt’ Twitterati bid farewell

"After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India," Cook said in a statement.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 5:29:11 pm
Alastair Cook retires as the sixth highest scorer in Test cricket. (Reuters/File Photo)
Former England skipper Alastair Cook on Monday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing Test series against India.”After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India,” Cook said in a statement.

Cook will appear in his 161st, which is his final Test, for England at The Oval, starting from September 7. Cook has scored 12,254 runs which includes 32 centuries.

Alastair Cook retires as the sixth highest scorer in Test cricket.

