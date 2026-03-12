‘Has he bowled a spell like 8/15?’: Alastair Cook questions Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning spells in Test cricket after T20 World Cup win

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

Former England captain Alastair Cook has questioned Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to run through sides and bowl spells like Stuart Broad’s 8/15 in the 2015 Ashes Test against Australia. The 40-year-old heaped praise on the Indian pacer, referring to him as the ‘best all-format bowler going around’, but raised doubts over whether he could take wickets and be economical at the same time.

“Is he the best in terms of match-winning spells in Test cricket? Without a shadow of a doubt, he is the best all-format bowler around, I think. I mean, you can safely say that. But has he, like, in a Test match bowled a spell like an 8/15, or is he not that kind of bowler?” Cook said on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast.