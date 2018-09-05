Alastair Cook leaves out Indian players from his all-time XI

The team is a formidable one with just one peculiarity – it has no Indian players in it. (Source: Reuters) The team is a formidable one with just one peculiarity – it has no Indian players in it. (Source: Reuters)

Former England captain Alastair Cook has revealed his all-time playing XI. Cook said that he picked those players that he has either played with or against with the exception of his mentor and England batting great Graham Gooch. The team is a formidable one with just one peculiarity – it has no Indian players in it. Apart from that, Cook’s former England teammate Kevin Pietersen is a notable exclusion.

Despite that, Cook did end up picking a side that would be tough to beat on any given day. “So Goochy is going to be my captain and opening the batting. He can open the batting with Mathew Hayden,” said the 33-year-old. His middle order is made of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis “whichever order they want to bat in.” He also said that either of Sangakkara or De Villiers can don the wicketkeeper’s gloves. “I’d pay a lot of money to watch that middle order bat,” he said.

Alastair Cook announced on Monday that England’s fifth Test against India that starts on September 7 will be his last. That will be his 116th Test match and he has thus far scored 12,254 runs, making him England’s all-time highest scorer. He is also the sixth highest scorer overall, behind only the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ponting, Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Sangakkara.

