Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • India vs England: Wishes pour in as Alastair Cook’s final innings come to an end

India vs England: Wishes pour in as Alastair Cook’s final innings come to an end

As Alastair Cook bids farewell to international cricket, many cricketers wished the former English skipper for his outstanding knock in the final innings of his Test career.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2018 8:11:06 pm
Alastair Cook scored 147 runs in the final innings of his remarkable Test career. (Reuters Photo)
Related News

Former England skipper Alastair Cook on Monday scored 147 runs in the final innings of his remarkable Test career. He along with current skipper Joe Root added 259 runs in the second innings, helping England reach a commanding position in the final Test of the series.

Batting with an average of 45.35, Cook completed 33 tons and 57 half-centuries in his 12-year Test career. The left-handed batsman made his Test debut in Nagpur in March 2006, where he scored a century in the second innings. He is also England’s leading run scorer in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ | Alastair Cook enters record books with farewell Test century 

The 33-year-old batsmen played 161 Test matches for England. As Alastair Cook bids farewell to international cricket, many cricketers wished the former England skipper for his outstanding knock in the final innings of his Test career.

Cook had announced his retirement last Monday.

ALSO READ | Alastair Cook breaks records in his dream farewell Test

Commenting on his decision, the left-handed batsmen said, “The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision but I know the timing is right. I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 