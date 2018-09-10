India vs England: Wishes pour in as Alastair Cook’s final innings come to an end

Alastair Cook scored 147 runs in the final innings of his remarkable Test career. (Reuters Photo) Alastair Cook scored 147 runs in the final innings of his remarkable Test career. (Reuters Photo)

Former England skipper Alastair Cook on Monday scored 147 runs in the final innings of his remarkable Test career. He along with current skipper Joe Root added 259 runs in the second innings, helping England reach a commanding position in the final Test of the series.

Batting with an average of 45.35, Cook completed 33 tons and 57 half-centuries in his 12-year Test career. The left-handed batsman made his Test debut in Nagpur in March 2006, where he scored a century in the second innings. He is also England’s leading run scorer in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ | Alastair Cook enters record books with farewell Test century

The 33-year-old batsmen played 161 Test matches for England. As Alastair Cook bids farewell to international cricket, many cricketers wished the former England skipper for his outstanding knock in the final innings of his Test career.

That was a very very special moment … All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever … #Cook #100 … If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair … Fairytales do happen … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 10 September 2018

12,472 reasons why the game of international cricket thanks Alastair Cook … #ThanksChef — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 10 September 2018

Fitting final innings for Alastair Cook. 100 in his last test innings must be a very fulfilling feeling, along the way also becoming the 5th highest run scorer in test history . — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 10 September 2018

Alastair Cook has played 160 Tests & just 92 ODIs. He is a Test cricketer to the core. No wonder England love him so much.?? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 10 September 2018

Congratulations Alastair Cook ????? #Champion Innings ?????? — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) 10 September 2018

Alongside all his achievements as a player and captain – including this, his 33rd Test century – Alastair has inspired thousands of cricket players and fans across our country. He leaves a lasting legacy to British sport and I wish him all the best for the future. #ENGvIND — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 10 September 2018

Congratulations Alastair Cook on your farewell 100 and for giving us all such pleasure over the years. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) 10 September 2018

A century in your last innings. And an ovation that looked like it would never end. It was, as Joe Root said, “written in the stars”. What a moment for the mighty Alastair Cook. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 September 2018

Cook had announced his retirement last Monday.

ALSO READ | Alastair Cook breaks records in his dream farewell Test

Commenting on his decision, the left-handed batsmen said, “The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision but I know the timing is right. I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd