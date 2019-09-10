David Warner used strapping on hand to tamper with ball, reveals Alastair Cook

Former England captain Alastair Cook in his autobiography revealed that David Warner had once told him how he used the strapping on his hand to accelerate the deterioration of the ball during a first-class match.

Advertising

The left-handed batsman along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were handed a suspension from international cricket for altering the ball with sandpaper during a Test match against South Africa in March last year.

“David Warner, a couple of beers into his celebration, mentioned that he used substances attached to the strapping on his hand to accelerate the deterioration of the ball during a first-class match. I looked at Steve Smith who shot a glance that said: ‘Ooh, you shouldn’t have said that’,” wrote England’s highest Test run-scorer as he recalled the incident of players from both the sides sharing beers after the 2017-18 Ashes series.

In an interaction with The Guardian, the former English skipper also stated about Australia’s attitude to ‘win at all cost.’

Advertising

“Stuart Broad sums it up pretty well and says they got the ball to reverse swing in that Ashes. Why change what you’ve been doing? Why suddenly use sandpaper? People know what was going on. But it’s been the best thing for Australian cricket because they realised it wasn’t acceptable. The win-at-all-costs culture they created isn’t what the Australian public needed or wanted. They’d gone too far,” Cook was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The Essex batsman retired from Test cricket after India’s tour of England in 2018. The southpaw scored 12,472 runs from 291 innings at an average of 45.35, which included 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries.