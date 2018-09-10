Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
India vs England: Alastair Cook enters record books with farewell Test century

Alastair Cook brought up his 33rd Test century in dramatic fashion with an overthrow that went away for a boundary. Cook retires after the fifth Test vs India.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 10, 2018 5:39:47 pm
England's Alastair Cook, in his last ever batting innings before retiring from test cricket, celebrates reaching his century during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London Alastair Cook brought up his 33rd Test century against India in final match. (Source: AP)
Alastair Cook was already England’s highest Test scorer with over 12,000 runs. He had also played the most number of Tests for England. Now in his 161st Test, and his last, he scored a century to end the dry spell which had seen him score 109 runs in four Tests against India. He had already scored a fifty in the first innings and added a century in the second to deservedly keep the applause coming in his direction. The Test century is his 33rd of the career.

Cook has become the fifth player to have scored a century in their first and last Tests. Reggie Duff, Bill Ponsford (1924-1934), Greg Chappell and Mohammad Azharuddin had also scored tons apiece in their debut and last Test.

Cook reached the figure with a boundary helped by a misfield. An attempted single was added to with a four by the left-hander. With his family in attendance, successor Joe Root at the other end, Cook got a mother of all applauses and ovation from a packed crowd. With the ovation never ending, Cook almost looked sheepishly embarrassed.

During the knock and race to hundred, Cook also became the highest scoring left-hander in Test cricketer and went past Kumar Sangakkara’s Test run record to become the fifth highest scorer at 12,428 runs at Lunch.

With the century, Cook enters an elite club comprising 35 players who have scored a century in their final Test. Brendon McCullum of New Zealand was the last to score a Test century in farewell Test. And he did so in glorious style. The Kiwi scored a smashing 100 runs from 54 balls and was dismissed for 145 runs off 79 balls against Australia. The last England batsman to have scored a century in their last Test was Nasser Hussain scoring a ton at Lord’s against New Zealand in 2004.

The Oval has been the venue for six Test centuries in the past. Reggie Duff (1905), Jack Sharp (1909), Bill Ponsford (1934), Maurice Leyland (1938), Kenneth ‘Bam Bam’ Weekes (1939) and Raman Subba Row (1961).

