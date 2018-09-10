Alastair Cook breaks records in his dream farewell Test

Alastair Cook scores century on the fourth day of the fifth Test at the Oval. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook scores century on the fourth day of the fifth Test at the Oval. (Source: Reuters)

England’s Alastair Cook, who is playing his final Test innings, broke a record even in his last match as he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the fifth-highest run-scorer and the highest scoring left-handed batsman in Test cricket history on Monday. He brought up a century in the final innings of his Test career to give England a strong lead along with Joe Root at the Oval in London.

He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis in the top five of leading run-scorers in Test cricket as he surpassed Sangakkara with 12400 runs.

The 33-year old broke a 69-year-old record as he became just the second batsman after South Africa’s Bruce Mitchell to score more than 50 in both innings of his first as well the last Test.

Cook broke another record of most number of Test centuries against India at 7. He is closely followed by Kevin Pietersen with six centuries and Ian Botham, Graham Gooch sharing the third spot at five.

After announcing retirement, Cook had said, “I feel quite calm and as if a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. It’s been nagging at me for the past six months or so and then there were a couple of moments where the decision made itself. Even if I had scored more runs in this series against India, I’m not sure I would have carried on playing.”

“There’s just something there that made retiring feel right. Like the captaincy, it is a big thing to give away. My heart is saying ‘go on, play a bit longer’, but my head is so clearly saying that I’m making the right decision.”

