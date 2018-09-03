Alastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket

Alastair Cook announced his retirement from International cricket on Monday. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook announced his retirement from International cricket on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

England’s Alastair Cook announced retirement from International cricket on Monday, saying that there is ‘nothing left in the tank’ for him. England’s highest Test run-scorer will bow out at the end of the fifth Test against India.

The 33-year old, who has scored 12,254 runs and made 32 centuries in 160 Tests for England, stands at the sixth position on the all-time list of Test run-scorers, having made a record 11,627 runs as an opener. The left-hander, however, struggled this year, averaging 18.62 in 16 innings, and failing to score a half-century in the ongoing series against India.

In a statement issued a day after England’s 60-run victory over India in Southampton, Cook said: “After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India.

“Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank. I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game.

“The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision but I know the timing is right. I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country.”

“There are too many people to thank individually but a special mention must go to the Barmy Army and all supporters for their constant encouragement for the team and also a special mention to Graham Gooch. Graham was my sounding board, especially in the early years of my career, spending hour after hour throwing balls at me with his dog stick. He made me realise you always need to keep improving whatever you are trying to achieve,” he said.

“My family and I have had 12 wonderful years fulfilling my dreams and this could not have been done without them. So I wish to thank my parents and brothers, my wife, Alice, and her family for their quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. As cricketers, who travel frequently, we often don’t realise just how important our families are to our success.”

“I would also like to thank Essex for their help and support ever since I was 12, and I can’t wait to get fully involved with them in the 2019 season. I wish the England team every success in the future and I will be watching with great excitement,” he added.

The fifth Test of the series, in which England have an unassailable 3-1 lead, starts on Friday at The Oval.

