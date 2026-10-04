Akmal slams Ayub’s celebration after Sooryavanshi’s wicket: ‘Doing things for social media’

Pakistan off-spinner Saim Ayub took the wicket of Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Saturday in the gold medal match of the Asian Games 2026, and after the wicket, Ayub immediately made a baby cradle gesture. Sooryavanshi did not react and walked away quietly. However, despite the early breakthrough, Pakistan could not restrict India to a small total, nor could they chase the runs.

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal slammed Ayub’s celebration, saying the performances have not been great, but they continue to do things for social media.

“These things have been happening for a long time. Our performance hasn’t been great, but we are doing things for social media,” Akmal said on sports discussion show. “The management should think about this. It’s international cricket. No matter whether he is 13, 14, or 15, he’s playing international cricket. Saim Ayub is not a kid. He should focus on his performances.”