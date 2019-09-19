Akila Dananjaya suspended from international cricket for 12 months

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months. Dananjaya was reported for suspected bowling action during the recently-concluded New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka (August 14-18). Dananjaya did not play the second Test of the series.

Dananjaya can approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his bowling action after the expiry of this one-year period after making the necessary changes.

Dananjaya was first reported for suspected bowling action in December 2018. But, the ban was lifted in February 2019. According to ICC, if a bowler gets suspended twice in a two-year period, he automatically faces a ban from international cricket for 12 months.

This is a big blow for Sri Lanka as Dananjaya was in good form of late. He picked up a fifer in the Galle Test. His performance in the three-T20I series was spot on as he took six wickets.

The suspension also means that Dananjaya will not be a part of Sri Lanka’s World Cup 2020 T20 squad. The Lasith Malinga-led side will be looking for a new spinner in his absence.

Dananjaya has played 22 T20Is for Sri Lanka and picked up 22 wickets. The unorthodox spinner has also represented Sri Lanka in six Tests and 36 ODIs.