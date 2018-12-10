Akila Dananjaya suspended for illegal bowling action

Sri Lankan off-spinner, Akila Dananjaya has been banned from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This was after the ICC announced that an independent assessment committee had found Dananjaya’s bowling action to be illegal. According to reports, Dananjaya’s deliveries exceeded the 15-degree tolerance level.

In a statement released by the ICC, it said, “In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations For The Review of Bowlers Reported with Suspect Illegal Bowling Actions, Dananjaya’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction.”

“However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Sri Lanka Cricket, Dananjaya may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the SLC,” it added.

Earlier, Dananjaya was hauled up for suspect bowling action during the recently concluded first Test against England in Galle.

The 25-year-old, who has played five Tests since making his debut against Bangladesh in February, must now modify his action before applying for further testing and possible reinstatement.