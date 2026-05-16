‘Bit of funny and rubbish’: Dale Steyn, Ambati Rayudu slam Akash Singh’s ‘nonsense’ note celebration

In his first game of the IPL 2026 season, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh had his reasons for bringing out the note celebration. However, the left-arm seamer’s antics have not gone down too well with a bunch of former cricketers, including Dale Steyn, Ambati Rayudu and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Akash had enough reasons to rejoice on Friday night as he single-handedly dismantled the Chennai Super Kings top order, comprising Sanju Samson, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in succession. Each time he took a wicket, Akash pulled out a little note and held it up. It was later revealed that the chit contained a motivational message. “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game,” the note read.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, McClenaghan and Rayudu slammed the thought process behind Akash’s celebration.

‘How many haters you got?’

“I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘hey this will be awesome, like I’ll pull this out on TV, everybody will think I’m cool. I also want to know who his friends that he told backed him up and said that would be a great idea.

“I just think that’s his manifestation, it may not go down well with a lot of people, but it’s kind of funny and a bit of rubbish,” said Rayudu.

“I’m actually flabbergasted with some of this generation that’s coming through, like you know putting your fingers up on your first real performance on the IPL when you’ve only just turned up on the scene, we’ve only just learnt your name. It’s like jeez how many haters have you got bro, you’ve played four games. I just find it all fascinating, it’s really interesting,” McClenaghan added.

A former CSK batter, Rayudu also called for a complete ban on bringing notes onto the ground.

“I think they should ban this chit business, absolute nonsense. I don’t think they’re supposed to bring chits anyway.

Story continues below this ad

Pace legend Steyn took to social media and stressed that the notes were an outdated business. “Time to put the papers away. It ain’t trending no more. Actually, to be honest, never really was,” said Steyn on X.

Akash explains note celebration

After walking away with figures of 3/26 in four overs, Akash explained the reason behind the chit which reflected as a source of motivation.

“It just gives me motivation. There is no reason behind it. Whatever motivates me during the game, I’ll keep backing it,” said Akash.

Akash was not the first to pull out the note celebration this season, with CSK batter Urvil Patel dedicating a chit to his father during the previous fixture between LSG and CSK last week in Chennai. After smashing a record 13-ball fifty, Urvil raised a note to the screens which read: “This is for you papa.”