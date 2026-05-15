What LSG’s Akash Singh said in note he held up to celebrate wickets vs CSK

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Akash Singh made heads turn with his celebration as much as his exceptional performance on Friday night for Lucknow Super Giants against Chennai Super Kings at the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Akash ripped through the CSK top order in the three overs he bowled either side of the end of the powerplay and each time he took a wicket, he pulled out a little note and held it up.
It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans online to post what the note said and eventually, it was confirmed by LSG’s own X handle and the on-air commentators as well. “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game,” the note read.
Akash had shared new ball duties with Mohammed Shami and while he was hit for a four by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad off just his second ball, he ended up giving just seven runs in that over. Gaikwad would fall the next time Akash came into the attack, which was the fourth over of the match. Gaikwad hit the fifth ball of the over straight into the hands of mid-on, where Nicholas Pooran took a straightforward catch. That was when the note first appeared.
A fiery start courtesy Akash 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WblbsWWI8W
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2026
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Akash’s next scalp came in the sixth over, with Gaikwad’s opening partner Sanju Samson weakly hitting a back of a length delivery to the fielder at deep square leg. Akash was bowled out in the eighth over and this time, it was Urvil Patel who fell to him. Urvil himself had held up a chit with a message after blasting 50 in 13 balls in CSK’s last game, which was also against LSG.
CSK were wobbling at 52/3 at the time that Urvil fell. However, they were then pulled up by a quick burst from Dewald Brevis, who smashed 25 in 16 balls. Kartik Sharma, who had previously made headlines for becoming the the joint-most expensive uncapped Indian player at an IPL auction when CSK picked him up for Rs 14.2 crore, then smashed his way to 71 in 42 balls. The 20-year-old eventually fell to Shahbaz Ahmed.
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