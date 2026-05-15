What LSG’s Akash Singh said in note he held up to celebrate wickets vs CSK

Akash Singh made heads turn with his celebration as much as his exceptional performance on Friday night for Lucknow Super Giants against Chennai Super Kings at the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Akash ripped through the CSK top order in the three overs he bowled either side of the end of the powerplay and each time he took a wicket, he pulled out a little note and held it up.

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans online to post what the note said and eventually, it was confirmed by LSG’s own X handle and the on-air commentators as well. “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game,” the note read.