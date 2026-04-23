Can Akash Madhwal, the first bowler to snare a five-for in IPL play-offs, revive CSK?

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For the fourth season in a row, Uttarakhand seamer Akash Madhwal will find himself playing in the IPL. He sparkled in his debut season, snaring 14 wickets in eight games, five of them coming in a play-off against LSG in 2023, for Mumbai Indians. But a modest 2024 edition saw him being let off. Although Rajasthan Royals grabbed him, he failed to make a significant impact to be retained. Now CSK have drafted him to revive their flailing bowling and season.
His journey from Uttarakhand Roorkee is dreamy. Until he was 24, he had never bowled with a cricket ball, confining his tricks to the tennis-ball circuit. Upon his friends’ insistence, he randomly underwent trials and the Uttarakhand state team’s coaches were pleased. “When he came for the trials in 2019. We all were very impressed. He is skiddy and quick with a smooth action. There was an X-factor in him. Wasim (Jaffer) bhai roped him in straight away,” coach Manish Jha had told this newspaper.
“He was wayward and looked underprepared. Next year, during the Covid, when the Ranji Trophy got cancelled and I took up the job of head coach, I told him that he will play all three formats, no matter if he went for runs. I assured him that he would get to play all the matches,” he would add.
He impressed but not with a truckload of wickets. The biggest virtue of Madhwal—apart from his knack of nailing perfect yorkers and hammering innocuous short balls—is his composure in duress. He could be fleeced for boundaries, edges would evade the fielders, batsmen would play and miss, yet he seldom gets disheartened, his bowling barely loses the sting and steam. The effort in the 2023 eliminator still remains the best figures (3.5-0-5-5) by any bowler in a play-off.
The turning point came in 2023, when Mumbai Indians roped him in to replace the injured Suryakuamar Yadav. Not a like-for-like replacement, but he soon became captain Rohit Sharma’s trusted lieutenant. He hails from Dhandera in Roorkee and was a neighbour of Rishabh Pant. After his Army-man father’s death in a tragedy in 2013, he put emphasis on academics and completed his graduation in engineering. “Madhwal was focussed on his education, was doing engineering and played cricket only as a hobby. Since Uttarakhand was not playing in the Ranji Trophy, his main focus was on tennis ball cricket. He was a terror in the tennis ball cricket tournaments,” his coach Avatar Singh would tell this daily.
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