Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

‘Ajit Wadekar played hard but was never rushed’

Gundappa Viswanath described Ajit Wadekar as one of the best left-handers he has ever seen in the country.

Written by Shamik Chakrabarty | Updated: August 16, 2018 2:45:30 am
GR Vishwanath termed Wadekar as one of the best left-handers. (Express archive photo)
Top News

Ajit Wadekar was a very simple man, but he played very hard cricket. India did very well under his captaincy. We created history in the 1971 tours of West Indies and England. Under him, India started to win overseas. As a person he was good-natured and very helpful. He helped all the cricketers. Especially the cricketers from the State Bank.

He was one of the best left-handers I have seen in the country. And he was a brilliant slip fielder. At first slip, he was the best that I have seen.

I made my debut under Tiger Pataudi. Then, Ajit became the captain. But I don’t want to compare the two captains. When you are captaining your country you have to have certain plus points.

Ajit’s record speaks for itself — winning in the West Indies and England for the first time ever. We were juniors in the team then — me, Sunil (Gavaskar), (Eknath) Solkar. While Ajit, Durani, Jaisimha, Abid Ali were the seniors. But Ajit made sure there was no division between the seniors and the juniors.

He preferred to be quiet in the dressing room. But he knew what he was doing. Whatever he wanted to do, he explained to everyone. He was open to taking advice from anybody, especially from the seniors like Jaisimha, Durani and Dilip Sardesai. But he used to take advice from us as well. He never behaved like he was the captain. He never rushed for anything.

His sacking after the 1974 England series was unfortunate. Someone who contributed so much as a cricketer and captain, it shouldn’t have happened to him.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 