Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India Test captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, in a tweet, remembered the cricketing legend who led India to their first win against England in 1971. The cricketer-turned-commentator shared a video of a friendly match in which Wadekar came out to bat. Along with the video, Manjrekar wrote, “Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer… RIP Sir.”

The 53-year old further added that he was glad he got a chance to take the video which he shared. “Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did.”

Manjrekar further went on to share a photo of him standing with Wadekar and wrote, “Oh, I will dearly miss him. This pic taken in that same match. I was very fond of him and I guess he didn’t mind me too much either.”

Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to represent India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals. He was one of the few cricketers to represent the country as a Test player, captain, coach and also went on to become the chairman of selectors. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1972.

