BCCI officials to meet chief selector Agarkar about tenure extension

Agarkar, a former India all-rounder, will complete three years as chairman in September, but is eligible for a one-year extension as per the rules.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers will meet selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar after India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss a one-year extension.

Agarkar, a former India all-rounder, will complete three years as chairman in September, but is eligible for a one-year extension as per the rules. The meeting comes in light of differences of opinion between the selectors and the BCCI about the future of former India captain Rohit Sharma.

Though the selectors had informed Sharma that they were looking to replace him in the squad at the end of the England series in July, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia gave a differing view when he said Sharma “will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things”.