BCCI officials to meet chief selector Agarkar about tenure extension

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers will meet selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar after India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss a one-year extension.
Agarkar, a former India all-rounder, will complete three years as chairman in September, but is eligible for a one-year extension as per the rules. The meeting comes in light of differences of opinion between the selectors and the BCCI about the future of former India captain Rohit Sharma.
Though the selectors had informed Sharma that they were looking to replace him in the squad at the end of the England series in July, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia gave a differing view when he said Sharma “will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things”.
The BCCI, it is learnt, wants the selectors to assess Sharma’s future series by series ahead of the 50-over World Cup in 2027. Selectors are unhappy with Saikia’s comments given that it came after they told Sharma that he would not be selected post the white-ball series in England. The Indian Express had reported that Sharma wanted to continue playing ODIs for India but the selectors, in consultation with the team management, wanted to give others like Yashasvi Jaiswal an opportunity at the top of the order after the England series.
Having scored 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs in Birmingham and Cardiff respectively, Sharma made 138 in the third match at Lord’s on July 19. It is learnt that Sharma, who plays only ODIs, spoke to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the England series, and the opener wasn’t happy with the decision of the selectors to look beyond him.
Sources told this paper that post Sharma’s meeting with a top BCCI official and his hundred at Lord’s, Sharma could be included in the squad for the home series against the West Indies.
“I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match,” Saikia had told PTI.
The Agarkar-headed selection committee removed Sharma as ODI captain last year, replacing him with Shubman Gill. The BCCI was keen on Agarkar continuing till the 2027 World Cup. However, a decision will be made after meeting Agarkar.
Sharma captained India to the 2023 World Cup final, where the team’s all-out attacking approach from the top of the order redefined how India batted in the format. The following year, the aggressive strategy remained in place as India won the 2024 T20 World Cup title under his leadership.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.