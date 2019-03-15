Toggle Menu
Ajit Agarkar-led Mumbai senior cricket selection panel resignhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ajit-agarkar-led-mumbai-senior-cricket-selection-panel-resign-5628969/

Ajit Agarkar-led Mumbai senior cricket selection panel resign

All members of Mumbai's senior selection committee have resigned, it was learnt, a few hours before the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) ad-hoc committee met on Friday.

Ajit Agarkar at Sachin Tendulkar's birthday
The committee was headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

All members of Mumbai’s senior selection committee have resigned, it was learnt, a few hours before the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) ad-hoc committee met on Friday.

The committee was headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and also comprised former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, Sunil More and Ravi Thakkar.

All the four members had sent in their resignations in the afternoon Friday, according to MCA sources.

Incidentally, the selectors have resigned a day after the conclusion of the domestic season after the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy ended Thursday night in Indore.

Advertising

The selectors were under pressure after a Special General Meeting of the MCA member units had passed a resolution to sack them.

The matter had then come up to the Cricket Improvement Committee which backed the selectors.

It is understood that the current ad hoc committee took a legal opinion on the issue before it met.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan and Yasir Shah are three spinners I enjoy watching currently: Shane Warne
2 Cheteshwar Pujara should be India's number four in ODIs: Sourav Ganguly
3 Afghanistan vs Ireland Test: Tim Murtagh hits defiant fifty to lift Ireland to 172 on Day 1