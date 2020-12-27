scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind

‘Absolutely top knock from Jinks’: Virat Kohli, cricket fraternity react to Ajinkya Rahane’s fine century

Ajinkya Rahane stepped out of Virat Kohli's shadow with an inspiring century on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | December 27, 2020 2:12:28 pm
Ajinkya Rahane waves his bat to the crowd as he leaves the field following play on day two of the second cricket Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Source: AP)

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane stepped out of Virat Kohli’s shadow with an inspiring century on Sunday as India’s batsmen banished their horror 36 in Adelaide to take control of the second Test against Australia on day two.

Rahane, left to rally India after Kohli’s departure in the wake of the Adelaide humiliation, stamped his authority with an unbeaten 104 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, driving the tourists to 277 for five before rain brought stumps early. Rahane cut paceman Pat Cummins to backward point for four to bring up his 11th Test century. He raised his bat in an understated celebration as Indian fans in the terraces roared.

Rahane was reprieved on 73 when dropped by Steve Smith in the slips, and again on 104 when Travis Head coughed up a diving chance on the final ball of the day, but it was a captain’s knock of the highest quality. Here is how the cricket world reacted:

India have a lead of 82 runs in reply to Australia’s first innings 195. He had pulled India from early peril on a muggy, overcast day and with Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out) built a 104-run partnership that spanned the final session.

It capped a stunning turnaround from the farce at Adelaide Oval, where he ran out his captain Kohli in the first innings and was then out for a duck as India slumped to their lowest ever Test innings total.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Bumrah, Ashwin help India floor Australia on Boxing Day
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News