Rahane reveals how he saved Jaiswal from a 4-match ban by sending him off

A year before making his Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal announced himself as a batter of rare promise against the red ball. Representing West Zone in the 2022 Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, he struck an exemplary 265 to help his team clinch the title. However, at the same game, he made headlines for an entirely different reason.

The prodigy was asked to leave the field by his captain, Ajinkya Rahane, which effectively saved him a suspension.

Tempers flared in the fifth day of the final as Jaiswal engaged in a heated verbal altercation with South Zone all-rounder Telukupalli Ravi Teja. Sensing the situation spiralling, Rahane intervened, asking Jaiswal to leave the field. Jaiswal, then only 20, might have been miffed by the decision, but it turned out to be beneficial for his career.