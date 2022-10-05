scorecardresearch
Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika become parents to baby boy

Rahane and Radhika became parents for a second time, having already been blessed with daughter Aarya, who was born in October 2019.

Ajinkya Rahane with his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya. (Instagram)

Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday revealed that he and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar had been blessed with a baby boy.

“This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings,” the cricketer posted on Twitter.

Rahane had recently captained West Zone to their record-breaking 19th Duleep Trophy title by defeating South Zone by 294 runs.

Rahane scored 250 runs in three matches across five innings, including an unbeaten 207.

The veteran batter will next lead the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai’s team has Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande, among others.

