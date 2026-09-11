Rahane urges team India to stick with Samson: ‘Vaibhav will get his opportunities’

Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup; however, after a few failures, India dropped him during its tour to the United Kingdom and gave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his debut cap. The decision received mixed reactions. Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane pointed out that India should stick to the top three who won the 2026 T20 World Cup—Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan—and also noted that Sooryavanshi’s time will come.

“I feel the top three should be the same that played in the World Cup. Samson has done well, but he got dropped after two or three bad innings. I want him to get another chance. Abhishek and Ishan also did well for us. Vaibhav will get his opportunities, and his time will come. But for now, I feel the top three should be Samson, Abhishek, and Ishan, who were our contributors in the World Cup,” he said in a video on his Hindi YouTube channel.