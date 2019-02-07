Ajinkya Rahane to lead Rest of India vs Vidarbha in Irani Trophy

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup to be played against Vidarbha, winners of the Paytm Ranji Trophy 2018-19 in Nagpur from February 12-16.

Rest of India squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has also picked the India A team for the second four-day game to be played against England Lions in Mysore from 13th February.

India A squad: KL Rahul (Captain), AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron

More to follow…