Ajinkya Rahane lashes out at critics over strike-rate talk amid KKR’s loss to SRH: ‘They don’t like to watch me play’

IPL 2026: On Thursday against SRH, Rahane opened again but couldn’t make much of an impact in the powerplay, departing for just 8 runs off 10 deliveries. (CREIMAS)

Smarting from their second loss of IPL 2026 in as many matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane lashed out at the critics of his batting style and the ‘outside noise’ regarding his strike-rate.

“I think I have one of the best strike-rates so far from 2023, and people who are talking about me are probably not watching the game, and they have a certain agenda against me. They don’t like me playing; they don’t like to watch me play. The amount of success I got, I guess, they are jealous. I am not too worried. You guys know what I am doing. Just one bad inning, not a bad innings, but my intent was there. Sometimes, as a batter, you don’t get that rhythm, you don’t get that flow,” he said at the post-match press conference.