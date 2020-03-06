‘You can call a security guard’: Former selector slams Ajinkya Rahane’s approach

Ajinkya Rahane scored 91 runs at an average of 21.50 in the Test series vs New Zealand. (AP Photo) Ajinkya Rahane scored 91 runs at an average of 21.50 in the Test series vs New Zealand. (AP Photo)

Former chief selector Sandeep Patil has slammed India batsman Ajinkya Rahane for his approach toward batting in the recent Test series in New Zealand. Rahane scored 91 runs at an average of 21.50 in the series, with India going down without much fight in both the matches.

Speaking to Times of India, Patil said Rahane is batting at a slow strike rate these days because of a ‘fear of failure’.

“This happens due to fear of failure. He has led India, he’s got a tremendous overseas record, but all that’s history. Now that he’s been labelled only as a Test player, been out of the India’s limited overs team, human nature is such that one wants to establish himself as a Test specialist. He’s trying to prove a point,” Patil said.

Patil added, “By doing that, you try to show that ‘I’ll be technically correct. I’ll try to occupy the crease. If you want to just ‘occupy,’ you can call a security guard! Who’ll score the runs?”

Rahane, the Indian Test team vice-captain, was the highest scorer in India’s first innings in the 1st Test with a score of 46, but had disappointing scores after that. His strike rate was in the 30s in the 1st Test but dropped into the 20s in the 2nd Test.

Patil said the team management also has a role in getting Rahane to play a more proactive role in the batting order.

“If Rahane isn’t understanding this, what is Ravi Shastri and the batting coach doing? If one batsman goes into a shell, the others follow, and the team suffers. Those who bat after such batsmen feel that the bowling is too good,” he said.

Enough of Rahane now. For last 2 years he is getting chances and doing very little. Need to give place to new player like shubman gill. https://t.co/pXmeezsrUG — Nikhil Kulkarni (@Nikhilk43161916) March 1, 2020

Virat Kohli had defended Rahane’s performance at the press conference after the 2nd Test earlier this week. “Rahane is one of those players who has been very solid for us in Test cricket. I don’t look at averages and numbers. It’s about impact performances. You know whether he is been able to make impact performances for the team and the answer for me is yes,” he had said.

