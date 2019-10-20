Ajinkya Rahane’s unique world record of never being run out in Tests

Ajinkya Rahane notched up a rare Test record in Ranchi on Sunday. Having never been run out his 61-Test career, Rahane has become the first batsman in history to be involved in 200 partnerships without ever being involved in a run out – neither has he ever been run out, nor have any of his partners.

Did You Know: Ajinkya Rahane’s stand today with Rohit Sharma was his 200th partnership in Tests without ever being involved in a run out. A world record at the moment. In his 61 Tests career, neither him nor his partner has been run out. #IndvRSA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 20, 2019

Rahane’s partnership with Rohit Sharma in the 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi – his 200th partnership in his Test career – was responsible for the hosts taking control of the game over the first two days of the match.

Advertising

At the end of Day 2 on Sunday, South Africa are trailing India by 488 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Rahane scored his 11th Test hundred on Sunday, his first at home since scoring 188 against New Zealand in 2016. He got out for 115 off 192 balls. Rohit Sharma scored his maiden Test double ton at the other end.

🚨 11th TEST CENTURY 🚨 After three years and 16 Tests against seven different opponents, Ajinkya Rahane finally has his fourth Test hundred in India! 🙌 Follow #INDvSA LIVE 👉 https://t.co/AEYe6hGC3o pic.twitter.com/T6VJeF3TE1 — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2019

Only five batsmen have gone through an entire Test career of more than 100 innings without ever being run out – Kapil Dev, Mudassar Nazar, Peter May, Graeme Hick, and Rahane.

In terms of being run out in Tests among Indians – the worst records belong to Syed Kirmani, Mohammed Azharuddin, Anil Kumble (7 run outs) for being run out the most times, Rahul Dravid (12 run outs) for running out their partner the most times and Syed Abid Ali (6 run outs in 53 innings) for worst percentage of being run out.