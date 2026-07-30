Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket in an emotional video he posted on his social media. The 38-year-old draws curtains on a career that saw him play 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for the Indian cricket team in a career which began in 2013.

However, he last played for India in the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

Here’s the full text of Rahane’s message:

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had.