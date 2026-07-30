Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

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Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket in an emotional video he posted on his social media. The 38-year-old draws curtains on a career that saw him play 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for the Indian cricket team in a career which began in 2013.
However, he last played for India in the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.
Here’s the full text of Rahane’s message:
“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had.
“Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule – always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years.
“While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything. From starting out as a young player in Mumbai to playing for India, it has been an absolute honour. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career.
“To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchisee, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends and everyone who stood by me, thank you. And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every highs and lows. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated and that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off.”
More to follow..
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