Ajinkya Rahane refuses to cut kangaroo on cake after triumphant return from Australia

Ajinkya Rahane’s Indian cricket team returned to a hero’s welcome from their 2-1 series win in Australia. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who returned to his Dadar home on Wednesday night, was received in his neighbourhood with a ‘kangaroo cake’, which Rahane refused to cut. The incident was shown on a Marathi TV channel.

Marathi news channel TV9 Marathi showed Rahane’s welcome at home. He was seen holding his daughter. In front of him there was a cake shaped in the form of a cricket pitch with a kangaroo sitting on top of it, holding the Indian flag.

The kangaroo is a symbol of Australia, appears on the Australian coat of arms and on some of its currency and is used as a logo for some of Australia’s most well-known organisations.

The cake has been baked by Aditi Limaye-Kamat, owner of Home Chef bakery. “My business partner Jeetendra Thakrey who is a former Ranji player suggested this idea that we do something unique,” Aditi told News18. This was following a phone call from Rahane’s friend Himanshu Patil to the bakery who wanted a ‘special’ cake to welcome him, according to the report.

On Tuesday, a young and relatively inexperienced Team India became the first to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.

India defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Chasing 328 to win, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89.