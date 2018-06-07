Ajinkya Rahane ‘one of the finest’ overseas players, says Virat Kohli ahead of England tour

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. (AP File Photo) Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. (AP File Photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday described teammate Ajinkya Rahane as one of the finest overseas player for the country. Rahane, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, was wished by several teammates including Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya on the social media. The Indian captain also wished the right-handed batsmen on the occasion. In his wishes, the 29-year old described Rahane hinted that Rahane is likely to play a crucial part in the upcoming tour against England, starting from July 3.

“The overseas season is about to start and here’s wishing one of the finest we’ve got, @ajinkyarahane88, a very Happy Birthday Jinx. Keep playing those crucial knocks!,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. In his reply, Rahane said,” Thank you so much buddy,”

The overseas season is about to start and here’s wishing one of the finest we’ve got, @ajinkyarahane88, a very Happy Birthday Jinx. 😊 Keep playing those crucial knocks! 💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 6 June 2018

Thank you so much buddy👍 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 6 June 2018

India, led by Kohli, will be traveling to England for a three ODI, three T20I, and 5-Test match series. Rahane, who was not included in India’s limited-overs squad for England, will lead the side in the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru which starts from June 14, 2018. With India still not announcing their Test squad for the England tour, he would be hoping to make the cut with his tremendous overseas record in the longest format.

Rahane has played 5 Tests in England, in which he scored 299 runs at an average of 33.22. He has scored a ton and 2 fifties in 10 innings.

