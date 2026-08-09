Rahane: ‘There should be no debate. Let Rohit play till the 2027 World Cup’

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Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has waded firmly into the debate over Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, telling The Indian Express there should be no ambiguity over his place in India’s plans through the 2027 World Cup.
“I think it is important to tell Rohit Sharma he is going to play the 2027 ODI World Cup,” Rahane said, in an Idea Exchange interview. “Just look at his contribution over several years. It has been amazing. You need the experience of such a player at a World Cup. There should be no discussions around it. You can’t look at it series by series because he is such a big player.”
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The comments arrive amid renewed scrutiny of Rohit’s ODI role, following a series in which India lost six of nine away matches under head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Rohit’s own Powerplay strike rate has fallen sharply since he gave up the captaincy. A blockbuster century at Lord’s last month reopened rather than settled the debate over whether he should continue as an anchor, be freed to attack, or be moved on from altogether.
Rahane dismissed the idea that form should decide the question. “Cricket is a game of rhythm, whether you are a youngster or an experienced player. There is no need to talk about his quality. There should be no debate. If he wants to play the 2027 World Cup, he should play. You can’t doubt his intensity and attitude. Performances can go up and down, but his experience could be useful in crucial matches.”
He extended the same argument to Virat Kohli, another senior batsman whose international future has drawn sustained speculation. “We should let them play freely. Everyone gets to that stage in their careers, but seniors also like it when the captain and the team management back them. Let them just play till the 2027 World Cup.”
Asked whether selectors owed senior players clearer communication about where they stood, a question shaped by his own experience continuing to play after his last international appearance, at the 2023 World Test Championship final, Rahane declined to revisit it in detail. “Whatever I had to say on that topic, I have already said. I don’t want to look back because I genuinely enjoyed my career. Whether it was a hundred or a crucial forty or fifty, I was happiest when my contribution helped India win. The love I received after retiring was overwhelming, and that’s what I want to remember.”
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